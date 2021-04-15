EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Edgewood-Colesburg School Board members this week took no action concerning the district’s mask mandate.
The item, listed as discussion only on the meeting’s agenda, prompted comments from a couple of attendees in favor of it and one speaker who asked the board to consider giving students and parents the right to choose whether to wear a mask.
In a prepared statement he read before the discussion, Board President Dan Venteicher told those in attendance that the only purpose of the discussion was to address concerns that citizens of the district have raised.
“Teachers have concerns on both sides of the issue,” he said. “Parents also have concerns on both sides of the issue. It is our duty as a board to hear and recognize the concerns of our district members. If teachers and parents, a significant amount of them, have questions and concerns, it is our responsibility to address those concerns as a board that is representative of the public.”
Venteicher told the audience, “Not a single board member has the intention to do something that would jeopardize a student’s ability to participate in the district. It is our goal to do what is best for the students.”
High school science teacher Dave Millis spoke in favor of keeping the requirement in place.
“There is an ongoing race between medical science and the microbes that infect us,” he said. “Vaccines give us the upper hand in that race, allowing us to catch up with COVID-19. We are not at the finish line yet. Masks remain a valuable tool in our toolbox.”
District parent Billie Thein also favored keeping the mandate in place. Thein and her husband have a student at the high school and two in the elementary school.
“I want us all to do anything we can do to protect the kids at Ed-Co,” she said. “We need to finish this out and keep doing what we’re doing. I don’t believe now is the time to let our guard down. Wearing masks will be a thing of the past someday, but we’re not there yet.”
Alexa Eike spoke on behalf of a group called the Families for Freedom Coalition, which she described as a group of hundreds of families across West Delaware, Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg school districts that want freedom of choice when it comes to wearing a mask in school.
Eike said she knew of several students in the area who are suffering from depression and fear as a result of the pandemic and believes masks exacerbate their feelings.
Without naming school districts, she told the board “not all Iowa schools have mandated masks throughout the year and that multiple schools across the country have been mask optional all year and have successfully remained open.”
School Board Member Bob Schilling said he doesn’t believe it’s the right time to eliminate the mandate, but it is the right time for the discussion.
Venteicher agreed.
“This should be an ongoing agenda item,” he said. My opinion is not to do away with masks now ... Our goal here tonight was to start an exit strategy, helping our board with input from our communities to see what that might look like.”