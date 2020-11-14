Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- There were four new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the tri-state region as of Friday evening. Dubuque County had an additional death reported between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. Grant County, Wis., reported two more deaths. And Jo Daviess County also reported a new death.
- An additional 182 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed in that 24-hour span. The county’s 14-day positivity rate climbed to 24.4%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,849 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 103 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County had 48 additional cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Department of Corrections Thursday reported 731 inmate cases, as well as one inmate death and 19 active cases among staff members. Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 48.6% as of 5 p.m. Friday, the highest in the state.
- Jackson County had 59 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 32.5% at that time — the sixth-highest in Iowa.
- Clayton County increased by 33 cases, and its positivity rate was at 25.8%.
- Delaware County had 24 new cases in that span and its positivity rate increased to 26.3%.
- The most recent county-level hospitalization information released by the state was from Thursday. The data shows 49 Dubuque County residents hospitalized; 13 Clayton County residents; 11 Delaware County residents; 22 Jackson County residents and 27 Jones County residents.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 5,441 — the single biggest daily increase to date — to reach 171,246. The state’s related death toll increased by 18 to 1,949.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 74 new cases Friday; Crawford County, 37; Iowa County, 44; and Lafayette County, 16.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported a record 7,777 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 301,165. There were 58 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,573.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had 21 additional cases Friday. Statewide, there were a record 15,415 new cases reported Friday, along with 27 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 551,957 cases and 10,504 deaths.