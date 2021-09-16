The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Both Dubuque and Jackson counties recorded an additional COVID-19-related death in the past week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. Additionally, two more deaths were recorded in Iowa County, Wis., since Saturday.
- Dubuque County saw 242 new cases in the past week, while Jones County added 78, Jackson County added 64, Clayton County added 63 and Delaware County had 45 additional cases.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County confirmed 134 new cases since Saturday, Iowa County added 26, Crawford County added 21 and Lafayette County added 15 more cases.
- In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 20 new cases between Saturday and Wednesday.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties.
- As of Wednesday, 160,330 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 65.9% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Sept. 8, 21 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the highest number since January and an increase of six compared to one week earlier. Three people were hospitalized in Jackson County and two each from Delaware, Jones and Clayton counties.
- As of Wednesday, 428,517 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 11,723 from a week earlier. Sixty-four more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,401. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,669,543 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 62.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 8,896 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Saturday and Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 687,098. The state’s related deaths increased by 51 to 7,791.
- As of Wednesday, 3,213,664 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 64.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 18,006 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,582,392. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 190 to 24,451.
As of Wednesday, 6,621,246 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 61.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.