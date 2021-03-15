More than 14,600 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Monday shows that 14,618 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 101 from Sunday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 25,795 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 57.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 4,451 who have received at least one dose (increase of 16 from Sunday); 2,147 fully vaccinated (increase of six)
- Delaware County residents: 3,876 who have received at least one dose (increase of 98); 2,053 fully vaccinated (increase of 13)
- Jackson County residents: 4,664 who have received at least one dose (increase of five); 2,225 fully vaccinated (increase of five)
- Jones County residents: 4,596 who have received at least one dose (increase of eight); 2,544 fully vaccinated (increase of 12)
State public health officials reported today that as of today, 413,218 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 730,528 had received at least one dose so far.