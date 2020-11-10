SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Mike Williams

Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:

  • An additional 127 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the county’s total cases to 6,909.
  • As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate had climbed to 22.7%.
  • By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,626 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 102 from the previous 24-hour period.
  • Jones County had 97 additional cases in that 24-hour period. Jones County’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. A total of 490 inmate cases have been reported, as well as one inmate death and 51 staff cases, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 42.6% as of 5 p.m. Monday, the highest in the state.
  • Jackson County had 25 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate climbed to 30.4% as of 5 p.m. Monday — the fifth-highest in Iowa.
  • Delaware and Clayton counties each increased by 19 cases, and their positive rates are 24% and 26% respectively.
  • The state is tracking outbreaks at eight area long-term-care centers. As of 5 p.m. Monday, they were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque —
  • 68 cases, and 12 recovered. Mercy-
  • One Dyersville Senior Care — 35 cases, 29 recovered. ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 10 cases, two recovered. Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque — 20 cases, 17 recovered. Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — seven cases, two recovered. Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases, 65 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home — seven cases (an increase of two), two recovered. Anamosa Care Center — 38 cases, none recovered.
  • The most recent county-level hospitalization information released by the state was from Saturday. The data shows 50 Dubuque County residents hospitalized; 14 Clayton County residents; nine Delaware County residents; 23 Jackson County residents and 12 Jones County residents.
  • Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 5,102 to reach 152,802.
  • The state’s related death toll increased by eight to 1,850.
  • There were four more deaths in southwest Wisconsin, with two in Crawford County, one in Grant County and one in Lafayette County on Monday.
  • Lafayette County reported its total number of cases rose by 16. Iowa County had 19 additional cases. Grant and Crawford counties did not release new data as of 5 p.m. Sunday, so the two-day new case totals were 86 and 56 respectively.
  • Statewide, Wisconsin reported 4,360 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 271,770. There were 17 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,329.
  • In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had 16 additional cases, for a total of 705.

Statewide, there were 10,573 new cases Monday, along with 14 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 498,560 cases and 10,210 deaths.

