Seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 1,136 as of 11 a.m. today.
The seven-case increase comes despite the State of Iowa reporting that just four more tests were completed for Dubuque County residents during that 24-hour span. The Telegraph Herald has reached out to state officials regarding that inconsistency.
As of 11 a.m. today, the state reports 16,743 completed tests for Dubuque County residents.
No additional related deaths were reported during the time period. The county's total remains at 23, while 466 people in the county who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered.
One more case was recorded in both Clayton and Jackson counties during the 24-hour span.
Clayton County's total moved to 54, while Jackson County was at 86.
With no new cases in that time frame, Jones County remained at 85 and Delaware County at 62.
Statewide, Iowa reported 236 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 37,904. There have been 403,726 tests completed.
The state reported five additional deaths, so the total death toll moved to 787.