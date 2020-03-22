A few days after Dubuque County announced its first case of COVID-19, the reality of social distancing has taken root.
But while many people are experiencing what is quickly becoming a new normal, some things are staying the same.
At Mines of Spain Recreation Area south of Dubuque, hikers, joggers, bird-watchers and dog-walkers are maintaining their normal routines.
Elizabeth Riffel, Ty Kleiner and Adam Ohnesorge are Dubuque residents and friends who jog together at the Mines whenever they can. They said as far as their jogging activity goes, nothing has changed.
“We’re still seeing the same faces, still running at the same time,” said Kleiner.
Riffel, a hospice nurse in Dubuque, said that while her work environment has experienced some new routines, her leisure time hasn’t.
“Running hasn’t changed,” she said. “And it’s nice to be able to get out of the house.”
Kleiner, a carpenter, said that so far, there haven’t been any disruptions or differences in his daily work.
“Our support businesses and suppliers are still doing everything as usual,” he said. “The way we work hasn’t changed much. We’re keeping our distance from each other when we’re at a work site, but other than that, it’s all pretty much the same for right now.”
Twenty-three-year-old Ellis Tirman, a new arrival in Dubuque, was visiting Mines of Spain for the first time.
“I arrived in Dubuque about a month ago,” he said.
Tirman, a newly minted mechanical engineering graduate of Purdue University, is an engineering seed for Crown Cork and Seal. The company is opening a facility on Chavenelle Road.
Tirman’s current home is TownPlace Suites, where he has found that things are pretty normal for the most part.
“They closed the gym, which was disappointing,” he said. “But I talked to the staff and they have let me bring some weights to my room, so that was very nice.”
Tirman grew up with American parents on the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland. He has family in Arkansas, and flew there two weeks ago for a short visit.
“The planes were completely empty,” he said. “But now I won’t be flying again until this is over. I’m not concerned about me, but I am concerned about my family and about others around me.”
Tirman said that although he can’t explore Dubuque as much as he would like to right now, he will come back to Mines of Spain to hike, and he fills the time in the evenings by video chatting with friends.
Jake Jost, of Dubuque, and his dogs, Nemo and Cooper, were also taking advantage of the pleasant weather. They are regular walkers at Mines of Spain, but Jost said this was their first visit of the season.
The 27-year-old works as a delivery driver for Marco’s Italian Restaurant. He said the changes at work and at home have been significant, but not too stressful.
Jost’s 6-year-old son, Landin, who has always split his time 50/50 between his parents’ homes, is now spending every other day with his dad since the school closure.
“It’s a bit of a different routine, but I’m getting to spend some more time with him during the week,” said Jost.
Jost said Marco’s has had to make some modifications to comply with orders to shut down dine-in restaurants.
“We are lucky because we also have carry-out and delivery,” he said. “But it’s been a big change for everyone.”
Jost said business has been steady. He is seeing many of his regular customers, but also a lot of new ones.
“I think the community is being amazingly supportive,” he said.