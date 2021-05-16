An additional COVID-19-related death was confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s death toll to 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during that 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 13,381.
Jones County had one additional case as of 11 a.m., increasing the county’s total to 2,991.
There were no additional cases confirmed during he 24-hour period in Clayton, Delaware or Jackson counties, were the respective totals remained 1,696, 2,097 and 2,221.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties’ death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42, and 41, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 369,355 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 136 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported six additional related deaths as of 11 a.m., increasing the toll to 6,006.