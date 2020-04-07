Three Dubuque residents are among 102 new COVID-19 diagnoses reported by State of Iowa officials this morning.
According to a press release, three adults -- one age 18 to 40, one age 41 to 60 and one age 61 to 80 -- have tested positive for the novel strain of coronavirus. The new diagnoses bring the county's total to 28.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials also said that one person, a Benton County resident who is 81 years old or older, has died, bringing the statewide death toll to 25.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 1,042 and represent a 10% increase over figures reported Monday. The release also notes a Delaware County case that was reported by local public health officials Monday, and an additional Clayton County case that had initially been attributed to Allamakee County.