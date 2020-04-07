SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Three Dubuque residents are among 102 new COVID-19 diagnoses reported by State of Iowa officials this morning. 

According to a press release, three adults -- one age 18 to 40, one age 41 to 60 and one age 61 to 80 -- have tested positive for the novel strain of coronavirus. The new diagnoses bring the county's total to 28. 

Iowa Department of Public Health officials also said that one person, a Benton County resident who is 81 years old or older, has died, bringing the statewide death toll to 25. 

The new cases bring the statewide total to 1,042 and represent a 10% increase over figures reported Monday. The release also notes a Delaware County case that was reported by local public health officials Monday, and an additional Clayton County case that had initially been attributed to Allamakee County. 

