More than 22,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Thursday shows that 22,043 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 171 from Wednesday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 33,901 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 959.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,443 who have received at least one dose (increase of 54 from Wednesday); 3,601 fully vaccinated (increase of 90)
- Delaware County residents: 4,854 who have received at least one dose (increase of 154); 2,994 fully vaccinated (increase of 85)
- Jackson County residents: 5,708 who have received at least one dose (increase of 145); 4,168 fully vaccinated (increase of 49)
- Jones County residents: 5,979 who have received at least one dose (increase of 224); 3,858 fully vaccinated (increase of 145)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 616,065 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 975,770 had received at least one dose so far.