Forty additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,038.
The county's death toll dropped by one death, lowering the total to 186, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly to 7.3% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County recorded eight additional cases in 24 hours, increasing to 2,041. The county’s total of related deaths remained 37.
Delaware County had three additional cases, moving the total to 1,824. The county’s death toll remained at 37.
Clayton County had one additional case, moving the total to 1,574. The county's death toll remained at 53.
Jones County reported no additional cases, remaining at 2,816 as of 11 a.m. today. The county’s death toll remained at 53.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 73 positive COVID-19 cases, four of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,035 additional cases between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the statewide total of 326,417.
The state reported 29 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the 24-hour span. The state’s death toll moved to 5,174.