FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District officials will continue to pay hourly employees, such as bus drivers and teacher associates, during an extended school closure due to an ongoing pandemic.
School leaders approved a resolution authorizing payment for hourly employees during a special school board meeting Friday.
“The vast majority of school districts are going the way of paying their employees for the time period,” said Superintendent Rick Colpitts. “This is all because of COVID-19. One of the things is we want to make sure we retain those employees.”
After Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a recommendation March 15 to close all Iowa schools for one month, school districts throughout the state have been approving similar resolutions to continue paying hourly employees.
Colpitts said unlike other districts, Western Dubuque Community School District’s pay schedule allowed the school district more time before it needed to finalize the resolution.
“We were pretty fortunate in our timing because we pay every two weeks, and our employees got their regular check last Friday,” he said. “We could time it out a little because of our payroll.”
The resolution states hourly employees will continue to be paid until April 12. As of right now, WD schools are set to reopen April 13.
If the return date is extended, the school board will meet again to discuss continuing to pay hourly employees, Colpitts said.
“I am speculating that by next Friday we will have a better idea of whether we are going to open on the 13th or not,” Colpitts said.
He said school administrators and custodians still are coming to work every day.
“They have been reporting every day because there has been work for them to do,” Colpitts said.
School Board President Jessica Pape said board members wanted to ensure employees they will continue looking out for them and their best interests as the state continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that as a district in general, we really believe in supporting our people,” Pape said. “For me, it was really important to let our employees know that we are looking out for their best interests during this time.”