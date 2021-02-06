Local officials say Gov. Kim Reynolds' Friday announcement ending most statewide COVID-19 restrictions does not impact the City of Dubuque's or Dubuque County's mask mandates.
Both the City of Dubuque and the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team issued statements that asserted both the city and county provisions will remain in effect even after the statewide mandates are lifted on Sunday, Feb. 7.
The ability of municipalities to issue such mandates has been a point of contention since the early days of the pandemic. Reynolds has asserted that cities and counties do not have such authority, while local officials have consistently argued that they have the right to pass such mandates.