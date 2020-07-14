SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa child care facility will remain closed due to a positive test result for COVID-19.

Sunshine Learning Center announced Monday that it will be closed until July 27. The announcement does not specify if the positive result came from a child served by the center, a staff member or someone else.

The facility originally announced it was closed on Friday while officials awaited test results.

The announcement states that a staff member will contact parents with more information and that the staff are in close contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health.