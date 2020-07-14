MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa child care facility will remain closed due to a positive test result for COVID-19.
Sunshine Learning Center announced Monday that it will be closed until July 27. The announcement does not specify if the positive result came from a child served by the center, a staff member or someone else.
The facility originally announced it was closed on Friday while officials awaited test results.
The announcement states that a staff member will contact parents with more information and that the staff are in close contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health.