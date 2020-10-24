Another 120 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 5,076.
The new cases came from 204 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 35,409. That means the county has a positivity rate of 58.8% during that 24-hour span. The county's to-date positivity rate moved up to 14.3%.
Twenty-five new cases in Jackson County were reported in that time frame, pushing its total to 593. Delaware County added 23 new cases for a total of 759. Clayton County had 16 more cases, bringing its total to 405. Eight new cases were reported for Jones County, which has had 431.
Two additional related deaths were reported in that 24-hour period for Dubuque County and one in Jones County. Their respective totals moved to 57 and four.
With no newly reported deaths, Delaware County remained at 12 and both Clayton and Jackson counties continued to report three each.
The state continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers.
Luther Manor Communities pushed its total COVID-19 cases to 36, with one person recovered. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester added one more case in 24 hours, moving its total to 80 with 57 recovered.
No new cases were reported since 11 a.m. Friday at the three other long-term-care facilities with outbreaks. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care has 35 cases and 21 recovered; Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque has 19 cases, 17 recovered; and Edgewood Convalescent Home has four cases, two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,849 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 114,471.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 12 to 1,629.