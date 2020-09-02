DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A local event celebrating women has been pushed to next year.
Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Women's Night 2020 will not be held Oct. 7 due to "the safety issues COVID-19 continues to place on large gatherings."
It marks the third time that the event has been pushed back. It originally was slated for March 25, then pushed back to May 20 and then October.
The latest announcement states that the event will be held in 2021 and that seating arrangements will remain the same for the rescheduled event. A new date has not been announced at this time.