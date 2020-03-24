SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.

DuRide started offering delivery service today of The Salvation Army of Dubuque’s food pantry to homebound residents.

Eligible recipients include low-income households that are traditionally eligible for food pantry assistance who also are 65 or older or have a medical condition causing them to be homebound, according to a press release.

Call The Salvation Army at 563-556-1573 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday to place orders.

The Salvation Army’s pantry also will remain open at 1099 Iowa St.

