DuRide started offering delivery service today of The Salvation Army of Dubuque’s food pantry to homebound residents.
Eligible recipients include low-income households that are traditionally eligible for food pantry assistance who also are 65 or older or have a medical condition causing them to be homebound, according to a press release.
Call The Salvation Army at 563-556-1573 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday to place orders.
The Salvation Army’s pantry also will remain open at 1099 Iowa St.