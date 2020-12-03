The City of Dubuque announced today that it has a limited supply of disposable masks available for businesses in the city to provide to customers and employees.
The announcement states that businesses can contact the city clerk’s office by calling 563-589-4100 or emailing ctyclerk@cityofdubuque.org to arrange for a supply of masks.
Since Aug. 8, people in Dubuque have been required to wear face masks when in public indoor settings or outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Dubuque City Council members enacted the mask mandate in an effort to curb the proliferation of COVID-19.