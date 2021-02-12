Dubuque County had one additional COVID-19-related death reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 187, the sixth-highest in the state.
Twenty-eight additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,091.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly to 7.3% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County recorded five additional cases in 24 hours, increasing to 2,050. The county’s total of related deaths remained 37.
Delaware County had four additional cases, moving the total to 1,832. The death toll remained at 38.
Jones County reported three additional cases, remaining at 2,822 as of 11 a.m. today. The death toll remained at 54.
Clayton County reported one additional case in 24 hours, raising the total to 1,575. The county's death toll remained at 53.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 75 positive COVID-19 cases, four of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 738 additional cases between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the statewide total of 327,995.
The state reported 27 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the 24-hour span. The state’s death toll moved to 5,223.