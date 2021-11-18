The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area since Saturday — two in Dubuque County and one each in Delaware County, Iowa, and Grant County, Wis.
- Another 626 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Nov. 10 to Wednesday — the fourth consecutive week in which that total has climbed. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 92 new cases were reported during that one-week span in Jones County, 76 in Delaware County, 73 in Jackson County and 56 in Clayton County.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 98 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday. There were 48 new cases in that time in Crawford County, 39 in Lafayette County and 33 cases in Iowa County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 60 new cases confirmed since Saturday.
- There were 35 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. The State of Iowa recently discontinued reporting county-level hospitalization data.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Saturday.
- As of Wednesday, 167,073 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 68.7% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 151 active cases among students, an increase of 52 since Friday, and 33 among staff, an increase of seven. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 51 active cases among students systemwide, an increase of 17, and “five or fewer” cases among staff, down from 11 cases as of Friday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 29 student cases as of Wednesday, a decrease of 15 since Friday, and two staff cases, a decrease of four.
- Statewide, Iowa has crossed the half-million mark for residents who have had COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 508,513 residents have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 9,234 from one week earlier. A total of 102 additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 7,268.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,773,306 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 66.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 14,044 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 837,415. The state’s related deaths increased by 90 to 8,812.
- As of Wednesday, 3,434,023 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 16,916 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,752,502. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 83 to 26,160.
- As of Saturday, 7,774,757 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 71.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.