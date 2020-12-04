The City of Dubuque announced Thursday that it has a limited supply of disposable masks available for businesses in the city to provide to customers and employees.
The announcement states that businesses can contact the city clerk’s office by calling 563-589-4100 or emailing ctyclerk@cityofdubuque.org to arrange for a supply of masks.
Since Aug. 8, people in Dubuque have been required to wear face masks when in public indoor settings or outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Dubuque City Council members enacted the mask mandate in an effort to curb the proliferation of COVID-19.
The Dubuque County Board of Health also has provided a limited supply of disposable masks to each city clerk in the county, according to an announcement.
“Businesses in Dubuque County that would like a supply of masks to share with their customers and employees should contact their city’s city clerk to make arrangements to acquire masks while supplies last,” it states.