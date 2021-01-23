One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Jackson County between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, raising the county's death toll to 32.
Forty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County during that 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 11,563. The county's death toll remained at 159, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped to 9.4% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County had five additional cases, for a total of 1,944.
Clayton County reported four additional cases, for a total of 1,536. The county's death toll remained at 49.
Jones County had 15 additional cases during the 24-hour span, bringing its total to 2,744.
Eleven additional cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the total to 1,760. The county's death toll remained at 36.
As of 11 a.m. today, three Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, though two of the homes do not show a current outbreak. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque has had 60 cases, according to the state, but no new cases have been reported in the past 14 days. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehab as having 60 cases, an increase of one but the only new case posted in the past two weeks. Stonehill Care Center increased by three to 14 cases as of 11 a.m. today, 13 of which have come in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,353 additional cases between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 311,968.
The state reported nine additional deaths, for a total of 4,487.