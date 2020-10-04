Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Seventy additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the county’s total to 3,647.
- The county reported 253 new tests during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 27.7%. The county’s to-date positivity rate ticked up to 11.7%.
- With 921 new confirmed cases and 3,436 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Saturday stood at 26.8%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.8%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,398 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 48 from one day prior.
- Delaware County reported 14 additional cases in the 24-hour period. Clayton County tallied six more cases; Jones County and Jackson County each had four more cases.
- The 14-day positivity rate in Delaware County continues to soar. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the state listed the county’s rate as 19.3%. However, according to the state’s own totals, there have been 169 new cases and 452 new tests in the two weeks ending at 5 p.m. Saturday for a positivity rate of 37.4%.
- Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. The number of cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester increased by five to 52 cases, with 31 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at
- 16 cases, with 12 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 13 cases.
- The state released county-specific hospitalization data on Saturday that included Friday’s totals: 26 people in Dubuque County — an increase of one; six people in Delaware County — an increase of two; three in Jones County, and one in Jackson County. Clayton County has no current hospitalizations for COVID-19-related illness.
- Statewide, Iowa added 933 cases in that 24-hour period for a total of 91,964 as of 5 p.m. Saturday. The state’s death toll rose by four to 1,377 at that time.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 42 additional cases on Saturday. Iowa County reported seven more cases; Crawford County had two; and Lafayette County added nine cases on Saturday.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 2,892 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 130,798. There were 19 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,372.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 11 additional cases Saturday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,442 new confirmed cases Saturday, along with 31 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 300,088 cases and 8,774 deaths.