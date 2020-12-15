MANCHESTER, Iowa -- West Delaware County Community School District officials have announced plans for high school students to return to daily in-person learning beginning on Thursday, Jan. 14 — the beginning of the second semester.
In-person learning also will continue at Lambert Elementary and West Delaware Middle schools.
According to officials, high school students have been using a hybrid model of instruction since late September, which the district will continue to offer through the conclusion of the second semester.
Officials cited the COVID-19 positivity rate in Delaware County as being less than 15% for the first time since late September, changes to quarantine guidelines and input from families that high school students need a return to daily in-person learning for their social-emotional health.
For more information, call the district at 563-927-3515.