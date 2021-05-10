Three additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,350.
No additional deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour span. The county's death toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Two additional cases were reported in Jones County as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,975.
The state reported no additional cases of COVID-19 in Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties. Their respective totals remained at 1,693, 2,087 and 2,211.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today; the death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 40, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 367,795 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 100 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported one additional related death, raising the state's total to 5,985.