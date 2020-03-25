A Dubuque County resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died, marking the first coronavirus-related death in Iowa, public health officials announced Tuesday night.
No identifying information about the person was provided, other than that he or she was between the ages of 61 to 80, according to an announcement. Details about when the death occurred weren’t provided.
“This death is a tragedy and a reminder for all of the seriousness of this virus,” said Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Public Health Department, in a press release. “However, it is also important that everyone understands that this does not mean Dubuque County is more at risk for COVID-19 spread or deaths than other areas.”
Most people who contract COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, but some people can suffer serious or even deadly complications.
In Iowa, officials announced Tuesday that another 19 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
None of the new cases were in Dubuque County, which has had six cases so far. No cases have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
The state's updated total of 124 represented an increase of 18% from Monday.
Meanwhile, officials on Tuesday announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Grant County, Wis.
The Grant County Health Department believes the person, who is in his or her 20s, was exposed to a traveler with COVID-19 and developed symptoms shortly thereafter, according to a press release.
The person has not been hospitalized and remains at home under isolation.
Late Monday, Iowa County officials announced that a 26-year-old woman who had recently traveled to Dane County was the first confirmed case in the county. A press release stated that the woman had no known contact with another COVID-19 case, was self-quarantined at home and has not been hospitalized.
But neither case was included in the State of Wisconsin's daily update Tuesday.
Forty-one new cases were reported Tuesday in Wisconsin -- a 10% increase over Monday's total. The state's total now sits at 457. Five people have died.
No cases have been reported in Crawford or Lafayette counties.
The number of confirmed cases in Illinois increased by another 19% on Tuesday, with 250 new cases. The state now has 1,535 total, including one in Jo Daviess County. Sixteen people have died.