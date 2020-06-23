Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, bringing its total to 419. The number of recovered in Dubuque rose by two to 241. No one in Dubuque is hospitalized. By subtracting the number of deaths and recovered cases from the number of confirmed cases, there appear to be 156 “active” cases in the county, two more than on Sunday evening.
- Jones County had one additional case confirmed as 5 p.m. Monday, for a total of 47, with 41 recovered.
- As of 2 p.m. Monday, 19,179 Dubuque County residents had completed Test Iowa assessments, an
- increase of 443 since Sunday.
- A free Test Iowa Clinic began Monday in Dubuque and continues through Friday, June 26, at Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, 1075 Cedar Cross Road. Any Iowan who would like to be tested for COVID-19 at this location must first complete the Test Iowa assessment at www.test
- iowa.com. They will then be provided an identification number in order to schedule an appointment by calling Epic Health and Wellness at 563-583-6595. To take an assessment or request a test, visit www.testiowa.com.
- Two area long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list: Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases with 22 recovered and remained unchanged. Edgewood Convalescent Home has had 10 confirmed cases, nine of whom are now recovered, an uptick of two
- recoveries.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an additional 156 cases, for a total of 26,118. There was one additional death in Iowa, for a total of 686.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County reported an increase of four confirmed cases, for a total of 59, and 45 people are reported to have recovered.
- Three additional cases were reported in Grant County, for a total of 130, with 92 people recovered.
- Iowa County had one additional confirmed case, for a total of 22 with 16 people recovered.
- Statewide, 249 new cases were
- reported in Wisconsin Monday, so the total now sits at 24,068. There were 14 more related deaths. The state toll is 744.
- The Wisconsin National Guard reported it recently took COVID-19 test samples in two area correctional institutions, though it did not disclose those results. The Guard collected nearly 700 samples over two days last week at Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution and nearly 650 samples Thursday and Friday at Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel.
In Illinois, 462 new cases and 24 additional related deaths were reported Monday. That pushed the state’s totals to 137,224 cases and 6,671 deaths.