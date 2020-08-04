Two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,538.
A total of 70 additional tests were completed in that span, so the county's tally stood at 19,741.
Clayton County also reported two additional cases, bringing the county’s tally to 99.
There was one additional case in Jones County, where the total stands at 124.
Delaware and Jackson county totals were unchanged during the 24-hour period, with 90 and 141 cases, respectively.
None of the Iowa counties in the TH coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 179 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state’s total stands at 45,981.
There were six additional related deaths reported in the state, pushing the total to 885.