Dubuque County public health and local health care providers will continue to vaccinate residents 65 and older against COVID-19, while also starting to provide doses to other priority groups, including people with underlying health conditions.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team made the announcement Friday, one day after the Iowa Department of Public Health announced that vaccinations can start on Monday, March 8, for adults younger than 65 “with medical conditions that are or may be an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”
The Dubuque County team emphasized that local health care officials will continue to focus on vaccinating residents 65 and older, while also beginning vaccinations of “Phase 1B Tier 2 populations (designated front-line essential workers and individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff)” and residents with those underlying medical conditions.
A press release notes that Dubuque County has an estimated population of 17,800 residents who are at least 65 years old. As of Friday afternoon, 27% of that group was fully vaccinated, while another 40% had received their first doses.
“Depending upon vaccine allocations, some but not all providers will begin vaccinating the 16-64-year-old population with medical conditions next week,” states a press release. “Residents eligible in this group will need to self-schedule appointments through vaccine provider websites. Please do not call provider offices to request an appointment.”
Eligible residents who do not have a health care provider can call 563-587-4950 to leave their information on a recording and be contacted when a vaccination appointment is available.