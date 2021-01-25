Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added 49 COVID-19 positive cases between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 10.1%.
- Jones County reported three new cases during the 24-hour span, with the county’s positivity rate dipping to 10.4%. Delaware and Jackson counties each reported two new cases. Delaware County’s positivity rate dropped to 11.9% and Jackson County’s rate fell to 12.1%. Clayton County did not report any new cases. The county’s rate is 8.1%.
- The state website did not report any additional related deaths in the five-county Iowa region.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health released updated county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. The figures, from Friday afternoon, showed: Dubuque County had four residents hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of five from Wednesday; Jackson County had two residents hospitalized, an increase of one; Delaware and Jones counties each had three, unchanged from Wednesday; Clayton County continued to have one resident hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, three Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, although two of the homes do not show a current outbreak. Stonehill Care Center reports 14 cases during the past 14 days, according to the state. Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation has had one case confirmed in the past two weeks. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque is included on the list, but the state reports there have been no positive cases in two weeks at the facility.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 849, for a total of 312,932. The state’s related death toll rose by one, to 4,488.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported seven additional cases.
- Crawford, Iowa, and Lafayette counties did not release any updated information as of 5 p.m. Sunday and the state website did not report any additional cases for those counties.
- There were no additional deaths reported in the four area Wisconsin counties.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,119 additional cases, for a total of 532,971 as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The state’s death toll rose by six, to 5,691.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not release updated data as of 5 p.m. The state website reported four additional cases in the county. Statewide, Illinois reported 3,292 additional cases, for a total of 1,101,819. The state reported 39 related deaths. The toll rose to 18,750.