In Iowa, there were 1,114 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the total to 315,180 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The state reported eight new deaths, remaining at 4,500.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,382 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 536,546.
There were 34 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,787.
In Illinois, there were 3,751 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 81 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,112,181 cases and 18,964 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)