MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware Community School District announced that high school students will switch temporarily to a hybrid-learning model due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
That switch will start on Monday, Sept. 28.
In a video shared on the school district's Facebook page, Superintendent Kristen Rickey said there currently are eight high school staff and students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 67 students at home in quarantine.
The high school will separate its students into two groups and will have each group rotate days they come to school for in-person learning, Rickey said. The students who are home will be required to participate in virtual learning. The school district will re-evaluate the number of positive cases and students quarantining Oct. 9 to determine if it will continue with the hybrid model.
Rickey said hybrid learning will not impact after-school activities.