Eighteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 1,745.
No new related deaths were reported in the county. That total remains at 31.
There were 130 new tests reported in that 24-hour period for a total of 21,374. That means the county had a positivity rate of 13.8% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate increased slightly to 8.2%.
Jackson County reported five additional cases during the time period, bringing the total to 165. Clayton County reported four more cases, increasing its total to 112.
Delaware County's total stood at 125 after reporting two more cases in the 24-hour period.
Jones County reported a one-case decrease in the past 24 hours, bringing the county's total cases to 135. Such fluctuations sometimes occur when a positive case initially is assigned to an incorrect county.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 641 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state's total stands at 50,808.
There were 10 additional related deaths reported statewide. Iowa's death toll stood at 964 as of 11 a.m. today.