Dubuque's mayor on Monday night urged residents to stay home for at least 14 days in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Roy Buol said those who must leave their homes and those who do for exercise or fresh air should practice social distancing and should use appropriate caution in their interactions with others.
“Each day, we are seeing more and more positive cases of COVID-19 in our state and our county,” he said. “At this point, the only way we can prevent continued spread of the virus and strains on our health care system is for everyone to take personal responsibility by staying home as much as they can.”
Two more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County residents were confirmed Monday, bringing the county's total to six.
One of the residents newly identified to have the coronavirus is between 18 and 40 years old, while the other is 61 to 80 years old.
As is typical, no additional information has been released on those cases, such as what city the individuals live in.
Statewide, officials announced another 15 cases total. The state's total now stands at 105.
Dubuque County's six cases are the third most of any county in the state. Johnson County has 35 cases, while Polk has 12 confirmed cases.
Allamakee, Linn and Dallas counties also have six cases each.