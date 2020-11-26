In Iowa, 3,323 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 222,280.
The state’s related death toll increased by 41 in the same time period, moving to 2,312.
In Wisconsin, there were 5,095 new cases reported Thursday, pushing the total to 374,537.
There were 62 new related deaths recorded, so that toll moved to 3,240.
In Illinois, there were 12,022 new confirmed and probable cases reported Thursday, along with 131 additional related deaths.
The state’s totals moved to 697,489 cases and 11,963 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)