MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A Maquoketa child care facility is closed due to a positive test result for COVID-19.
Sunshine Learning Center announced today that it will remain closed until July 27 due to the test result.
The announcement does not state whether a staff member, parent or child tested positive.
The facility originally announced it was closed on Friday while officials awaited test results.
The announcement states that a staff member will contact parents with more information and that the staff are in close contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health.