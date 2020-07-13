SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A Maquoketa child care facility is closed due to a positive test result for COVID-19.

Sunshine Learning Center announced today that it will remain closed until July 27 due to the test result.

The announcement does not state whether a staff member, parent or child tested positive.

The facility originally announced it was closed on Friday while officials awaited test results.

The announcement states that a staff member will contact parents with more information and that the staff are in close contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health.