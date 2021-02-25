Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s total of 194 deaths remains the sixth-highest among counties in the state, trailing — in order — Polk, Linn, Black Hawk, Woodbury and Scott counties.
- The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team reports that the county was allocated 2,340 doses of vaccine this week. “In addition to the ongoing vaccinations of residents age 65 and older, the first round vaccinations of residents eligible in Tier 1 of this phase (first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education, child care workers) will conclude this week. Next week, vaccinations will focus on residents age 65 and older as preparations continue to vaccinate residents eligible in Tier 2 (front-line essential workers in food, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors who live or work in non-social-distanced settings and individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff).”
- The team also reported that local health care providers continue to contact their “primary care patients” who are at least 65 years old “to offer vaccination appointments as vaccine supplies allow. If you have not yet been contacted by your primary care provider, they will contact you as supplies increase. Please do not call clinics requesting the vaccine at this time because a high volume of calls makes it more difficult to assist patients with immediate needs.” Dubuque County residents who are at least 65 and do not have a primary care provider should call 563-587-4950 for vaccine information.
- In Iowa as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3%, while Clayton County was at 2.2%; Delaware County, 1.8%; Jackson County, 3.2%; and Jones County, 1.7%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. The figures as of Tuesday afternoon showed that 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were two Jackson County residents, two from Jones County, one from Clayton County and one from Delaware County.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, but none in the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa had 741 additional residents confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. That increased the to-date total to 334,243. A total of 5,415 related deaths also had been reported, an increase of 15 from 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday statewide, 303,407 residents had received one dose of vaccine, while 150,538 were fully vaccinated.
- In Wisconsin, 747 additional cases were confirmed statewide Wednesday, pushing the total to 561,311. There were 25 additional related deaths reported, so that toll rose to 6,342.
- Also statewide, 466,828 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday, while 386,072 were fully vaccinated.
- In Illinois, 2,022 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 1,179,342. There were 44 additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 20,374.
- Statewide, 1,071,969 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday, while 619,480 were fully vaccinated.