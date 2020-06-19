SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Taste of Dubuque
Phil Syzak, of The Filament, stirs macaroni and cheese during Taste of Dubuque at the Port of Dubuque in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

A popular annual event celebrating food in Dubuque has been canceled.

The Dubuque County Historical Society announced Thursday afternoon that Taste of Dubuque has been nixed due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had been slated for Aug. 6 in the Port of Dubuque.

In a press release, organizers said they are working to create “some new, smaller events” that will meet health and safety guidelines.

“Details on the new events are not yet finalized; however, similar to Taste, live music will be included in the festivities and the events will likely take place in the large outdoor spaces with the (National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s) gates,” the release stated.

