Dubuque schools officials are suspending elementary and middle school extracurricular activities in response to new state COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Joe Maloney, director of activities and athletics for Dubuque Community Schools, said officials made the decision “to be consistent across the board” following Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest round of COVID-19 restrictions.
Her proclamation suspends sporting and recreational gatherings other than those at the high school, collegiate or professional level, among other things.
“We’re just suspending (activities) at this point in time and seeing where things go with the latest proclamation,” Maloney said.
High school students still can participate in extracurricular activities.
Holy Family Catholic Schools officials similarly announced that they were suspending elementary and middle school activities that are held outside of the school day until Dec. 10.