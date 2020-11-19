News in your town

4 new COVID-19-related deaths in tri-states, including 2 in Dubuque Co. along with 192 new cases

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

2 more deaths, 156 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 1 death in Jackson Co.

Delaware County Recreation Center closed to slow spread of COVID-19

10 new COVID-19-related deaths in tri-states, including 5 in Dubuque Co.

Iowa governor sees 'science on both sides' on use of masks

Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients in high demand for treatment

Grassley tests positive, quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19

Iowa hides info on individual hospitals during outbreak

Virus deaths hit new high in Wisconsin, Evers releases bill

Our opinion: Thanksgiving traditions look different, but reaching out to others will help

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Iowa governor sees 'science on both sides' on use of masks

Jackson County officials approve mask mandate

PDC movie theater receives pandemic-related grant funds

5 more deaths, 79 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 2 deaths in Delaware Co.; 1 in Jackson Co.

States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens

Iowa passes 2,000 COVID-19 deaths as pace accelerates

Wisconsin prisons have highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Delaware County Recreation Center closed to slow spread of COVID-19

Grant County school district switching to virtual learning

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Pocan quarantining after mom's COVID-19 diagnosis

Reynolds institutes statewide mask mandate, orders earlier closing times for businesses

Bustos tests positive for COVID-19

Cited repeatedly, Dubuque brewery owner takes stand against city mask mandate

Official: Dubuque County mandate still to take effect; 68,000 masks to be distributed

54 new cases, 1 death in Dubuque Co.; 71 cases, 1 death in Grant Co.

UPDATE: Reynolds institutes statewide mask mandate, orders earlier closing times for businesses

Bustos tests positive for COVID-19

Prep football: Mineral Point forfeits final game after positive test

Iowa seeing full hospitals, closed classrooms as virus rages

1 death, 52 new cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Pocan quarantining after mom's COVID-19 diagnosis

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients in short supply in Wisconsin

2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests

Dubuque County with 140 new COVID-19 cases

Platteville school switching to virtual learning

Another SW Wisconsin school district switches to remote instruction