Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Four more cases were confirmed in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s total stood at 334 as of that time. Two more deaths were also confirmed, bringing the total to 18. In the county, 155 people confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered. The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 fell from eight to seven Thursday, according to the most-recent data from the state.
- Some 845 Dubuque County residents have been tested for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, and 53, or 6% of those tested, did have the antibodies.
- The state-supplied figures for Dubuque Specialty Care were unchanged Tuesday, with 49 confirmed cases reported and 12 recovered.
- Clayton County’s total climbed by one from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing its total to 32. Three people in Clayton County have died and 26 have recovered.
- Jackson, Jones and Delaware counties showed no changes in the number of cases and remain at 11, 36 and 15 respectively. None of those counties have seen anyone die from the coronavirus.
- Statewide, there were 216 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since 5 p.m. Wednesday. The state’s total Thursday afternoon was 18,585. Ten additional people have died, pushing the total to 506 as of 5 p.m.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported another case Thursday, pushing its total to 94. Twelve of those have died and at least 46 have recovered. One more case was reported in Lafayette County, which now has 27. Iowa and Crawford counties had no new cases and remain at 14 and 26 respectively.
- Statewide, there were 512 new cases reported Thursday, pushing the total to 16,974. Eleven additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 550.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., reported no new confirmed cases, with its total remaining at 32.
- In Illinois, the state toll increased by 1,527 cases, along with 103 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 115,833 cases and 5,186 deaths.