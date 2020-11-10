Dubuque County's medical leaders today said that without an immediate turnaround in community spread of COVID-19, an already critical situation inside hospitals could turn "catastrophic."
The number of confirmed cases in Dubuque County has skyrocketed as of late, with more than 7,000 total now reported and at least seven straight days in which, as of 11 a.m., the 24-hour increases have topped 100.
"We're seeing scores of patients coming in every day with COVID-19," said Dr. Khawar Warraich, hospitalist and medical director for Grand River Medical Group. "I have never seen so many patients getting admitted to the (intensive care unit). I have never seen multiple patients, very sick patients, having to stay in the ER for extended periods of time because we don’t have beds available or staff available.
"This is unlike anything I have seen in my career."
While Gov. Kim Reynolds said today that people hospitalized due to COVID-19 accounted for 15% of the total census statewide, local doctors said the percentage was much higher in Dubuque County.
"We have an entire floor full of COVID patients," Warraich said. "We have an ICU close to capacity with COVID patients."
The group explained that the problem is not as much a matter of capacity — in terms of the number of beds available, which was a major concern at the pandemic's beginning — but of capability.
"That depends on staffing, resources like protective gear, machines like respirators, therapists to work them, as well as beds," said Dr. Hendrik Schultz, chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics.
Chad Wolbers, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, said the facility's "staffing crisis" was like nothing he had ever seen.
"We have so many team members out, so many more staff sick," he said.
The Dubuque hospitals are working through their surge plans, shifting services and staff around as best they can now. But local officials said they need the community to begin more closely following mitigation measures such as wearing masks, social distancing, limiting trips outside their homes and not gathering in groups.
"Unless we change the way we're dealing with this pandemic as a community, things are going to get way, way worse," Warraich said.
This story will be updated.