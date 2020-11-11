In Iowa, 4,754 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 166,021.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 25 to 1,898.
In Wisconsin, there were 7,048 new cases today, pushing the total to 285,891.
There were 62 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,457.
In Illinois, 12,657 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, along with 145 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 523,840 cases and 10,434 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)