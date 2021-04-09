MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County’s mask mandate will continue for another two months.
County supervisors recently unanimously voted to extend the mandate to June 1. They are expected to vote on a formal resolution for the extension next week, County Auditor Alisa Smith said.
The mandate requires people in the county to wear face coverings when they are in public and cannot stay 6 feet apart from others; in indoor public settings; when outside if they cannot stay 6 feet from others; and while using public transportation or private car service. Children younger than 3 are exempt from the mandate.
Supervisor Mike Steines tied his support for the extension to wanting to wait for more people to be vaccinated, concerns among emergency medical personnel and rising confirmed COVID-19 case numbers. He also noted that local schools already require face coverings.