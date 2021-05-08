The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- No additional deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- Seven more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Friday, 121,644 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 50% of the area’s population age 16 and older.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Wednesday, four residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the same as Monday. Two such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized, a decrease of two from Monday. One such resident of Jones County was hospitalized, a decrease of two. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized, a decrease of one. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized, same as Monday.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque through May 17. Today, clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Crescent Community Health Center and 8 a.m. to noon at the Dubuque Farmers Market, corner of 12th and Iowa streets. Details can be found at
- .
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were: Clayton County, 2.4%; Delaware County, 3.5%; Jackson County, 2.3%; and Jones County, 3.1%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 351 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 367,297. The state reported three additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 5,983.
- As of Friday, 1,169,842 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 37.1% of the state’s total population.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments every Wednesday in its office in Prairie du Chien. To make an appointment, call 608-326-0229.
- Wisconsin reported 662 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing its total to 602,265. The state’s death toll rose by seven, increasing the total to 6,884.
- As of Friday, 2.2 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 38.1% of the state’s total population.
- On Thursday, the Jo Daviess County Health Department changed how it reports COVID-19 case data. The health department will no longer be providing data on individuals recovered in the county.
- There were 3,321 new COVID-19 cases announced Friday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,351,497. The state reported 35 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 22,171.
- Illinois also reported that more than 4.1 million residents have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday — 32.9% of the state’s total population.