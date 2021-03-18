Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday morning that all Iowa residents will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations on April 5 as long as supply projections are met.
Hours later, local public health officials announced the first case of a COVID-19 variant in Dubuque County.
The case is the B.1.1.7 variant, according to the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team.
“Based on epidemiologic and modeling data, researchers believe that the B.1.1.7 strain can be spread more easily than the original strain of COVID-19,” the team stated in a press release. “Researchers believe current COVID-19 vaccines will likely protect against B.1.1.7, and additional studies are ongoing.”
That latter point is being stressed by state and local public health officials, especially in conjunction with the governor’s announcement.
“It will be the same message that we’ve been repeating,” said Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert. “Especially with the variant strain here, we need to follow those (COVID-19) mitigation strategies. It is still critical for Iowans and Dubuque County residents to get the vaccine when one is made available to them.
“This is not the time to let your guards down, even if you’re vaccinated.”
THE VARIANT
The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in the United Kingdom, and it is currently the most common variant.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced that 38 more cases of it had been confirmed, increasing the state’s to-date total to 63.
Lambert said the B.1.1.7 variant arriving in Dubuque County only will intensify the incident management team’s message to the public.
“Reaching herd immunity will be important in slowing virus transmission,” stated a release from the team.
When asked if contact tracing had determined if the variant-infected person had been at any large public gatherings, Lambert said she did not know. She said state officials will not share any additional information about individuals positive for the variant.
VACCINATIONS FOR ALL
Reynolds said the ability to get vaccinated should be open to all Iowa residents starting on April 5.
The federal government is promising a surge in vaccination supply in late March to meet much larger demand, she reported. Until then, they are available only to adults in certain occupations, people older than 65 or those who have qualifying health conditions.
Iowa received nearly 119,000 doses during the week of March 1, thanks to an increase in the availability of the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Weekly allocations fell to nearly 95,000 for the week of March 8 and to just more than 86,500 this week. Next week will be about the same, and then the week of March 29, Iowa’s allocation is expected to rise to about 200,000 doses. In April, it could ramp up to nearly 300,000 doses per week.
Reynolds said the White House coronavirus team will update states next week to confirm those numbers will hold.
“More vaccines means opportunities to vaccinate even more Iowans, and communities across the state are partnering to make that possible now and preparing to serve even more people as more doses become available,” she said.
She offered assurances that the state is ready to handle the added demand.
Reached Wednesday night, Lambert told the Telegraph Herald that Reynolds’ announcement sends the Dubuque County team “back to the drawing board,” in terms of their ongoing vaccination program.
Dubuque County has received the same, 2,340-dose allotment of vaccine from the state every week for a month now. Among the county’s hospitals, clinics and health centers, it has administered 100% of each shipment within one week.
But with the eligibility opening up as of April 5 and bigger shipments promised, the Dubuque County team must evaluate the local capabilities.
“If our allocations double, we don’t want to burn out any of our providers,” Lambert said. “We have to be honest with our providers. And our providers have to be honest with us as far as what their capacity is. We’ll ask them ‘How many can you handle in the next week?’”
Iowa has about 420,000 residents who are fully vaccinated — about 13% of the population — and about 756,000 people, or 24%, with at least one shot.
With 2.1 million people older than age 18 eligible to get a vaccine in Iowa, that would leave more than 1.3 million people still eligible. National studies have shown nearly a third of eligible adults indicate they may not get the vaccine.
Reynolds confirmed Wednesday that about 30% of long-term-care workers in Iowa declined the vaccine.
Reynolds said while it is a personal decision, it’s important for people to get vaccinated to end the coronavirus pandemic. She said the state will “continue to educate Iowans on why it’s the right thing to do.”