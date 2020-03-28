Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dubuque County as the statewide total surged by 64, according to data released today by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Iowa now has reported 298 cases of COVID-19 infection, as well as three deaths. The first death, reported last week, was a Dubuque County resident.
One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Clayton County. Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties have not yet recorded a confirmed infection.
The disease, which can cause dangerous respiratory illnesses, has been reported throughout the tri-state area. Cases have been confirmed in Iowa and Grant counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County, Ill.