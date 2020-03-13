Wisconsin governor declares emergency
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday declared a public health emergency, the state Capitol halted formal tours and the state high school athletics association moved to drastically limit attendance at a tournament in hopes of slowing the coronavirus’ spread in Wisconsin.
Evers’ declaration frees up resources and allows the Department of Health Services to buy, store and distribute medications regardless of health coverage. It also releases state funds to support local health departments with costs stemming from quarantines, authorizes the use of the Wisconsin National Guard and prohibits price gouging.
DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said during a news conference that the agency is recommending the cancellation of all events with more than 250 people. Evers said people should stop shaking hands to prevent the spread of the virus.
“‘Wisconsin nice’ is going to have to have a different look to it in the future,” he said.
Des Moines schools cancel classes
DES MOINES — Des Moines Public Schools, Iowa’s largest school district, will cancel all classes and activities for at least 17 days starting Friday evening in the wake of a COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, Superintendent Thomas Ahart announced Thursday.
In an letter sent to staff, Ahart noted that spring break meant classes already wouldn’t be held next week, though many events were planned during that period. Ahart expressed hope that classes could resume March 30 but given the “dynamic situation,” officials would have to adjust as needed.
The move will effect the district’s 33,000 students and 5,000 employees.
Cedar Rapids-based Kirkwood Community College said Thursday that most, but not all, of its classes will be temporary held online amid the COVID-19 outbreak. All classes with a lecture format will not meet in person beginning March 23 through at least April 10.
Illinois governor halts large gatherings
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday mandated that events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed for 30 days.
Pritzker said during a news conference he is requesting that events of 250 people be canceled or postponed as well. Pritzker said he is not ordering schools to close “but we are monitoring the situation on a day to day basis.”
“At this time, CPS will remain open,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “We would never put our children in danger.”
Pritzker asked that every private business that is able to have employees work remotely consider doing so immediately. He said businesses that do not need to consider plans to promote “social distancing” to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois now totals 32, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Canada’s Trudeau self-quarantines
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.
Trudeau’s office said Thursday that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever, late Wednesday night.
She is being tested for the COVID-19 disease and is awaiting results. Her symptoms have since subsided.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” the statement said.
His office said the doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special Cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus. Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Disneyland announced Thursday it would close its California theme parks.
Disneyland Resort cited the guidance in saying it would close Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park through the end of the month, though there have been no reported cases of the new virus. The announcement doesn’t affect Disney World in Florida.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said 21 more Californians tested positive for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday, bringing the total to 198 infections. Four people have died.