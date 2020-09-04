MANCHESTER, Iowa — The 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Delaware County topped 20% as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a Telegraph Herald analysis, while about 100 students and staff in one of its school districts were quarantining due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.
State data showed that 88 new cases have been reported in the county, along with 435 new tests, from 5 p.m. Aug. 27 to the same time Thursday — a positivity rate of 20.2%.
But the TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the state reported that Delaware County’s positivity rate stood at 14%.
But local officials continue to use the state-generated positivity rates as their official figures.
Meanwhile, six students in West Delaware Community School District have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this school year. As of Thursday, 92 students and six staff members were quarantining, according to Superintendent Kristen Rickey. The district has a total enrollment of about 1,400 students.
She said neither the county’s positivity rate nor the number of students absent will be the determining factor of whether the school district will apply for remote learning.
As long as it still is possible to do both in-person and virtual learning safely, school district buildings will remain open, she said.
“We are going to look at what our students need and what our staff needs in order to complete instruction safely,” she said. “I wouldn’t ask (to move to all remote learning) simply because of the high workload. Our teachers are incredibly hard-working people, but our first priority is what’s best for the students.”
State officials said in late July that school leaders only can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days.
A notice issued by the Iowa Department of Education softened that stance slightly, indicating that districts can apply for a move to temporary remote instruction without meeting these thresholds and the application still will be considered.
Public health officials in Delaware County who are working with the school districts to complete contact tracing said they are relying on the state’s data to determine the county’s 14-day average positivity rate.
“Delaware County Public Health will continue to work with each school district in the county to discuss factors,” wrote Charity Loecke, Delaware County public health coordinator, in an email response to the TH.
Loecke did not specify in the email if school districts in the county would apply to close if both the county’s 14-day positive rate and student absences matched the state’s requirements. She provided additional comments in an interview posted Thursday on the website of radio station KMCH.
“Speaking on behalf of myself as a parent whose children go to school, we want to see the kids continue to be in school and these events this year, so seeing that Delaware County’s positivity rate is at 14% right now does cause some concern and of course our positivity rate is significantly higher than, of course, surrounding counties right now, too,” she said in that interview.
Maquoketa Valley Community School District Superintendent Dave Hoeger described the process officials in that district will follow as they make decisions.
“We are just going to have to look at things with our quarantining rate, who is here and who is not and see if we can effectively continue school,” he said.
So far this school year, only a handful of students have been absent from school at Maquoketa Valley schools and none have needed to quarantine due to a school-related COVID-19 exposure, but Hoeger said Maquoketa Valley schools cannot wait for 10% of students to be absent before shuttering the district.
“I am still going to ask if I think that is in the best interest of our school,” he said. “I hope they are looking at the requests.”
Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District had its first confirmed student COVID-19 case Wednesday, said Superintendent Rob Busch. He said a few other students are home quarantining awaiting test results after possible exposure.
Busch said he knows Delaware County’s positivity rate is sitting just below the 14-day average of 15%, according to the state, but he is waiting to see if other students and staff have been infected before applying to shutter the district.
“It is really going to boil down to our number of students and staff that are affected unless it keeps blowing up around us,” he said. “We want to keep the doors open as long as possible, but sometimes you want to err on the side of caution and close things down before the storm hits.”