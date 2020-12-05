Dubuque County's COVID-19-related death toll has hit 100 after the county added one additional death between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
Delaware County added one more COVID-19-related death in the same time period, so its death toll is now at 22. Jones County also had one more death as of 11 a.m., for a total now of 19.
Meanwhile, an additional 78 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, moving the county's total to 9,578.
The county's 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 14%.
Delaware County had nine more cases of COVID-19 during that same time span, so its total is now 1,491. Clayton County recorded 22 more cases, so its tally moved to 1,180. Jackson County added 13 cases, pushing its total to 1,532. Jackson and Clayton counties added no new deaths in the past 24 hours, so their respective death tolls remained at 17 and 10.
Jones County had 14 more cases of COVID-19 during that time span, so its total is now 2,386. An outbreak at the Anamosa State Penitentiary was now down to three active inmate cases as of Friday afternoon, but active staff cases ticked up to seven.
Elkader Care Center was taken off the state list of long-term-care centers with outbreaks in the past 24 hours. The state continues to report on outbreaks at nine facilities in this five-county region. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 21 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 17 cases
- Dubuque Specialty Care -- 71 cases
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases (an increase of one)
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 44 cases (an increase of two)
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center -- 65 cases
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 69 cases (an increase of one)
Statewide, a total of 2,362 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 242,061. The state's related death toll increased by 62 in the same time period, moving to 2,665.