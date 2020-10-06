Twenty-two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,753.
There were 89 new tests in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 31,538. That means the county had a positivity rate of 24.7% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 11.9%.
Two additional related deaths also were reported in Dubuque County, for a total of 46.
Delaware and Jones counties each reported six additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, pushing their respective totals to 512 and 322.
Five new cases were recorded for Clayton County, for a total of 294.
There were four new cases in Jackson County, as its tally climbed to 409.
No additional related deaths were reported in the time frame in those four counties, so the total remained at four for Delaware County and three each for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Reported cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained steady in the past 24 hours, so its total remained at 57. Of those reported cases, 35 people have recovered.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque reported one more case, for a total of 17, 14 of which have recovered.
Four more cases were reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, raising its total to 19, of which seven have recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 534 additional cases in the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 93,448.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 13 to 1,400.